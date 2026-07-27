Charlotte Lonell (Terry) Eaton, 78, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away July 23, 2026.

She was born on October 7, 1947, in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lonnie Terry and the late Jackie Oberle.

Charlotte was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Wells Johnson and Karen Wilson.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby Joe Eaton, whom she married August 12, 1967; her son, Andrew Joe Eaton, and his fiancé, Kimberly Miller; her sisters, Marlene Howard and Joetta Jackson; her grandchildren, Jacob Walton (Natasha), Brandi Eaton, Elizabeth Eaton, Collin Boerger, Brent Miller, and Trace Miller; her great-grandchildren, Georgia Walton, Hattie Walton, Jasper Walton, Oliver Boerger, and Alaia Boerger; niece, Darlene Taylor; and her best friend since the first grade, Donna Romines. She also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation was held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 26, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel in Corbin, Kentucky. The funeral service followed at 2:00 P.M., officiated by Vernon Morris and Bobby Joe Eaton

Burial followed in Worley Cemetery. Following the graveside committal service, the family invited friends to join them for fellowship and a meal at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hart Funeral Home.