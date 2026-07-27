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BJ “Sleepy” Edwards

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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BJ “Sleepy” Edwards, age 81, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born March 15, 1945 in Campbell County, TN.
She is survived by her husband, Vic Edwards of Williamsburg, KY; two children, Stacey Wilhite (Brandon) of Milford, IN, Luke Edwards (Hayley) of Williamsburg, KY; five grandchildren, Cooper Paul, Molly Edwards, Linux Wilhite, Grace Wilhite, Rose Wilhite; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service was Sunday, July 26, at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Williamsburg, KY, with Rev. James Hodge officiating.
Interment followed in the Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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