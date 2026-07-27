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Arnold Hamlin

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Arnold Hamlin, age 91, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, July 27, 2026 at his home.
He was born September 15, 1934 in McCreary County, KY, to the late Loren and Mahala Ball Hamlin. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Meadors Hamlin; a daughter, Mary Hamlin Strunk; one brother, Eugene Hamlin; and two sisters, Christine Stephens, and Reba Lay.
He is survived by two grandchildren, Adam Strunk (Hope) of Nicholasville, KY, Jacob Strunk of Lexington, KY; two great-grandchildren, Leo Strunk, Mia Strunk; son-in-law, Ken Strunk of Lexington, KY; two brothers, Ronald Ray Hamlin of Cincinnati, OH, Donald Hamlin of Williamsburg, KY; sister-in-law, Myrtle Hamlin of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.
Interment will be in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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