Shirley Ann Perry, age 76, of Little Wolf Creek in Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation.

Born on September 24, 1949, in Harlan, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late George Stevens and Ann Napier Stevens. Shirley was a devoted member of Wolf Creek Church of God and enjoyed a life centered around her faith, family, and friends. She had formerly been employed by Lion Uniform.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Danny Joe Perry; and her brothers, Dalton Stevens and James Stevens.

She is survived by her loving son, Daniel Perry and wife, Linda, of Williamsburg, Kentucky; her daughter, Kathy Ann Perry of North Carolina; four cherished grandchildren, Tyler Perry and wife, Sarah, Jessica Faulkner and husband, Dustin, Haley Perry and Jake Lucas, and Ashley Gray and husband, Chad; and fifteen treasured great-grandchildren: Cayden, Alexis, Addison, Aubrey, Maverick, Cash, King, Jade, Ariel, Gabe, Waylon, Jhett, Braison, Brynlee, and Bradley. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends who will deeply mourn her passing.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Croley Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with public visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Marion Cook and Rev. Mike Moses officiating.

Burial will follow in the Little Wolf Creek Church of God Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Perry, Tyler Perry, Brian Ball, Chad Gray, Jake Lucas, and Dustin Faulkner.

The family invites all who knew and loved Shirley to join them in celebrating her life and honoring her memory.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.