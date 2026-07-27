Barbara Ann Moore, 73, a loving soul and beacon of kindness, was born on May 25, 1953, in Harlan, KY, and resided in Williamsburg, Kentucky. A woman of immeasurable warmth, Barbara’s life was a testament to the power of love, service, and compassion.

As a retired librarian from Franklin Memorial Library, she opened countless doors of imagination and knowledge for the young minds who walked through her library doors. Beyond her professional life, Barbara cherished the simpler pleasures of life, such as bass fishing, antiquing, and traveling with her mother. Barbara and Ronnie both loved spending summers with their grandchildren, Nicholas, Hannah, and Abby, exploring and playing as they grew up.

Barbara was a devoted member of the Mountain Assembly Church of God and lived her faith through kindness and generosity. Her radiant spirit brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to cross her path. Barbara’s love for her family was profound and unwavering.

She leaves behind a legacy of love in the hearts of her husband of over 51 years, Ronnie Moore of Williamsburg, KY; her daughter, Becky Coyt (Jimbo) of Twin City, GA; and her son, Daniel Coyt (Kylena) of Chiefland, FL. Her affection also extends to her grandchildren, Nicholas Reynolds (Colleen), Hannah Dover (Tyler), Abby Reynolds (Payton), Gavin Coyt (Laila), Emily Jones (Hunter), and David Coyt; four great-grandchildren, Riley Reynolds, Maverick Coyt Amelia Coyt and Weston Jones; her bonus grandchildren, Jillian Spaulding (Samuel), Mia Smith, Piper Smith, Sabin Smith, Lilly Grace Smith and Kayman Jones; siblings, Bill Coyt (Jolene) of Jellico, TN and Ronnie Coyt (Lena) of Jellico, TN, all who were all blessed to experience her loving nature. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Bennie (BJ) and Ethel Coyt; her sister, Ruth Goins and brother, Jerry Coyt.

Her life will be honored and celebrated at the Croley Funeral Home, 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the visitation at 11:30 am and funeral service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 28, with Rev. James Hackler officiating.

The graveside service will follow at the Douglas Cemetery Oswego, Oswego Road, Jellico, TN, at 2:30 pm.

We invite all who knew and loved Barbara to leave memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Let us remember Barbara Moore not only in death but in the vibrancy of life she embodied and the love she shared with us all. Her spirit will continue to live on in the stories we share and the memories we hold dear.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.