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Blood drive planned for Tuesday at UC

By: Mark White

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The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) will be holding a blood drive at the University of the Cumberlands next week.

The blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday. The KBC Bloodmobile will be located at the Ward Correll Health and Wellness Center at 6178 College Station Drive.

As a thank you, all donors will receive a “Grab a Slice of Saving Lives” T-shirt and a $5 Starbucks gift card while supplies last.

KBC is the exclusive provider of blood to most hospitals in Central and Eastern Kentucky and provides services in 90 Kentucky counties.

Blood donated at KBC stays local to aid patients for a wide range of treatments, including cancer, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplants, surgeries and more.

Statistics show one in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime, and one in seven people admitted to a hospital receive blood.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

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Mark White
Mark White
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