Williamsburg City School cancels classes due to escaped inmate

Williamsburg City School’s canceled classes on Monday after an inmate escaped from the Whitley County Detention Center.

Read more about the escaped inmate here: https://thenewsjournal.net/police-looking-for-escaped-inmate-in-wburg/

In a social media post, school officials said, “Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff, Williamsburg Independent Schools will be closed today, October 5, 2026, following notification from local authorities regarding an escaped inmate in our area.”

The Mighty Oaks Early Learning Center is also closed.

The post states coaches and sponsors will communicate with students and families regarding extracurricular activities.