Police looking for escaped inmate in W’burg

An inmate escaped the Whitley County Detention Center Sunday evening.

According to a social media post from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg City Police, Corbin Police, Kentucky State Police, and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the Whitley County Detention Center on KY HWY 92 West in Williamsburg following reports of a disturbance and inmate escape.

Law enforcement identified the inmate as Charles Blake Randle, 42. He is described as a 6’1″ white male weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Kentucky State Police. He was incarcerated in the detention center on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and incest.

According to the post, Randle fled the facility on foot into a wooded area near the jail.

Air, canine, and additional law enforcement assets are actively being used to search the surrounding area.

Police say if you see Randal, you should not approach him, but call the Whitley County 911 Dispatch immediately.