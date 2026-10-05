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Avery Glen Miller,

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Avery Glen Miller, age 71, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin.
He was born July 13, 1955 in Hardin County, KY, to the late Richard and Derotha Carpenter Miller. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Norita Gipson Miller; sisters, Lucy Stephens, Barbara Bryant; and brothers, Bob Miller, Oris Miller, and Esom Miller.
He is survived by his daughter, Angelia Fuson (Derek) of Corbin, KY; granddaughter, Aria Avery Fuson of Corbin, KY; sisters, Brenda DeMario (Gerald) of Canton, MI, and Marsha Miller of Somerset, KY; brothers, Tony Miller of Monroe, LA, David Miller of Somerset, KY, Curtis Miller (Margie) of Somerset, KY, and Morris Miller of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A graveside memorial service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 10, at the Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Mike Jackson officiating.
Interment will follow directly after the graveside service in the Oaklawn Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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