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Escaped inmate arrested

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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An escaped inmate in Whitley County is back in police custody. 

Charles Blake Randle, 42, was caught near the intersection of Highway 2792 and KY92W approximately one mile from the detention center Monday evening, Whitley County Jailer Jason Wilson said.

He had been on the run since escaping from the Whitley County Detention Center Sunday evening.

Wilson said a Kentucky State Police officer was driving by and caught him right beside the road. He was arrested without further incident.

KSP announced he was caught at approximately 9 p.m., and is being charged with first-degree escape, first-degree assault and attempted murder.

Wilson noted there have been numerous law enforcement units actively looking for Randle since he escaped.

“It has been non-stop since it happened,” Wilson explained.

Randle is being transferred to a surrounding jail. Wilson declined to name which one.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Ridner is heading up the investigation.

The escape

Late Sunday evening, a deputy jailer was doing a cell check and as soon as he opened a cell door, three inmates came out and shoved him into the cell. In total at least three correctional officers were assaulted during the incident, and one of the inmates was able to get out, Wilson said.

Three correctional officers had to be taken to the hospital. Two were released Monday morning.

A third officer was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for additional treatment but was released Monday afternoon.

Wilson said Monday evening he was not sure what charges the other two inmates will be facing.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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