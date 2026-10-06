Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley, Laurel, Knox counties

Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties between July 2026 and August 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.3 percent in July 2026 to 4.3 percent in August 2026. Whitley County’s August 2026 unemployment rate was 0.5 percent lower than the August 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.2 percent in July 2026 to 5.2 percent in August 2026. Laurel County’s August 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than the August 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox Cony’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.0 percent in July 2026 to 5.8 percent in August 2026. Knox County’s August 2026 unemployment rate was 0.5 percent lower than the August 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.4 percent in July 2026 to 5.3 percent in August 2026. Bell County’s August 2026 unemployment rate was 0.7 percent lower than the August 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.7 percent in July 2026 to 5.7 percent in August 2026. McCreary County’s August 2026 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent lower than the August 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.2 percent in July 2026 to 4.3 percent in August 2026. Kentucky’s August 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than the August 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates fell in 96 counties between August 2025 and August 2026, rose in 11 counties and stayed the same in 13 counties, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.2 percent. It was followed by Cumberland County, 3.4 percent; Campbell, Scott and Todd counties, 3.5 percent each; Boone, Fayette, Franklin and Kenton counties, 3.6 percent each; and Clark, Harrison, Jessamine, Oldham and Shelby counties, 3.7 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.5 percent. It was followed by Magoffin County, 7.6 percent; Wolfe County, 7.1 percent; Elliott County, 7 percent; Lewis County, 6.9 percent; Carter and Jackson counties, 6.5 percent each; Lawrence County, 6.3 percent; Pike County, 6.1 percent; and Harlan County, 5.9 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 15,918 people with 15,230 employed and 688 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,120,344 people with

2,030,196 employed and 90,148 unemployed.