Legal Notices for 10-7-2026

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Any claim to this vehicle 2017 Chevy 1500, VIN 1GCVKREH9SZ127037 for storage and repair totaling $22,900 + repairs. 606-524-0700

NOTICE:

Mohita Inc dba Gordon Hill Market hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a Quota Retail Package license no later than December 1, 2026. The licensed premises will be located at 1470 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. The sole owner and president is Pallaviben Patel, 85 Shannon Square, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Loren Connell, 251 Sunshine Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 9/8/2026 for the estate of Martha Deanna Andrews (deceased), 210 King Mountain Spur Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Connie Brock, 812 Whetstone Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed executor on 9/8/2026 for the estate of Willard Brock (deceased), 808 Whetstone Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Connie Brock, 812 Whetstone Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed executor on 9/8/2026 for the estate of Norma J. Brock (deceased), 808 Whetstone Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Derrick Taylor, Jr., 137 Vanderpool Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed administrator on 9/8/2026 for the estate of Dawn Marie Davis (deceased), 128 Rains Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joseph Andrew Bundy, 484 North 11th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 9/22/2026 for the estate of Ronald Wayne Bundy (deceased), 484 North 11th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Travis Meadows, 2007 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 9/22/2026 for the estate of Carl Edward Bailey (deceased), 2007 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Eugene Siler, P.O. Box 630, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Roszell Vanzant has filed the final settlement for the estate of Frank Vanzant, Jr. (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/17/2026 @ 11 am.

Mike Sutton has filed the final settlement for the estate of Erma Dene Sutton (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/17/2026 @ 11 am.

Diana Compton has filed the final settlement for the estate of Gary E. Compton (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/17/2026 @ 11 am.

Anthony Michael Miller has filed the final settlement for the estate of Kennth Michael Miller (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/17/2026 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to October 31st, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769