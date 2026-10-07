Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: October 7, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleLegal Notices for 10-7-2026Next articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Wilma (Marlow) Corner Carrie Mae King Ricky Curnutt Correctional officer stabbed with pencil during escape; four inmates facing charges Jail escapee recaptured less than 24 hours later approximately 1 mile away More like thisRelated Wilma (Marlow) Corner Linda Carpenter - October 7, 2026 Wilma (Marlow) Corner, age 71, of Tackett Creek (Duff),... Carrie Mae King Linda Carpenter - October 7, 2026 Carrie Mae King, 75, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away... Ricky Curnutt Linda Carpenter - October 7, 2026 Ricky Curnutt, 77, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully... Correctional officer stabbed with pencil during escape; four inmates facing charges Mark White - October 7, 2026 A Whitley County Detention Center inmate, who escaped late...