Early MBA Trade Deadline Picks

By John Curtis White

As of right now, the All-Star Game has just concluded and the AL ended up winning 4-0 with Cody Bellinger winning MVP. There are also a lot of things left to happen in the season, one of which is the trade deadline, which is only 15 days away. Most players who are going to get traded either cost too much and their team has to make budget cuts or just want to get out of wherever they are. Here are 3 key players who I believe will get traded.

First, I think Louis Arraez will get traded. This season Arraez has been one of the best contact hitters in baseball. He is batting .326, which is second in the league. The reason that the Giants want to trade Louis Arraez is because the team is not doing well this year. Right now the Giants are 42-57 which means that they are the 3rd worst team in all of the National League (NL). Some possible locations for Arraez include the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, or the Texas Rangers. Louis Arraez is not at all a bad player, but he is on one of the worst teams so the Giants are looking to trade him.

Next, I believe Luke Weaver will get traded. This season Weaver has been great, having a 2.03 ERA with a 0.83 WHIP. This season the Mets have been the biggest bust in all of MLB which is why the team wants to use Weaver’s high trade value to get someone with a longer contract. In the preseason, the Mets were predicted to be 92-70 and 6th in the MLB now they’re a 300 Million dollar mess with a 42-58 record that is 2nd to last in the NL. Weaver has great trade value, but the Mets want to use his great trade value to get someone better.

Finally, I believe Tarik Skubal will get traded. Over the past 3 seasons Skubal has won 2 Cy Young awards, and is doing great this season going 6-5, having a 2.83 ERA, and a 0.93 WHIP. The reason that the Tigers want to trade Skubal is because he is a valuable player with high trade value, but he only has one year left on his contract. The Tigers want to get someone with a more sustainable contract so they don’t have to spend more money. Some places that Skubal could go are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Skubal is the best AL pitcher through the past 5 seasons. However, Skubal has only one year left on his contract, so they want to have someone else pay for him instead of them.

In conclusion, All-Star Weekend has just concluded and the trade deadline is very close. A lot of teams are trying to make big moves during this year’s tradeline. Rather it be because of budget cuts, the team underperforming, or even just because the player doesn’t like the team he is on. These very possible trade deadline moves are the biggest in my opinion.