Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

Back to school ready fest hosts blood drive

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Community members can prevent a blood shortage by giving blood at an upcoming back to school event.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29 at the Whitley County Back to School Ready Fest event.

Donors will receive a limited-edition “Only You Can Prevent Blood Shortages” t-shirt and a $15 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

Summer months tend to bring a decline in donations as families travel for vacations. The organization provides blood to more than 70 local hospitals.

Donated blood cannot be manufactured, so volunteer donors are essential to maintaining blood supply for patients in need.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Early MBA Trade Deadline Picks

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Early MBA Trade Deadline Picks

Staff Staff -
By John Curtis White As of right now, the All-Star...

Laurel fugitive returned from Alabama to face rape, incest charges

Mark White Mark White -
Thanks to help from the United States Marshals Service...

Arnold Hamlin

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Arnold Hamlin, age 91, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away...

BJ “Sleepy” Edwards

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
BJ “Sleepy” Edwards, age 81, of Williamsburg, KY, passed...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Early MBA Trade Deadline Picks

Columns 0
By John Curtis White As of right now, the All-Star...

Laurel fugitive returned from Alabama to face rape, incest charges

News 0
Thanks to help from the United States Marshals Service...

Arnold Hamlin

Obituaries 0
Arnold Hamlin, age 91, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.