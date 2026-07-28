Back to school ready fest hosts blood drive

Community members can prevent a blood shortage by giving blood at an upcoming back to school event.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29 at the Whitley County Back to School Ready Fest event.

Donors will receive a limited-edition “Only You Can Prevent Blood Shortages” t-shirt and a $15 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

Summer months tend to bring a decline in donations as families travel for vacations. The organization provides blood to more than 70 local hospitals.

Donated blood cannot be manufactured, so volunteer donors are essential to maintaining blood supply for patients in need.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522.