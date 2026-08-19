HeadlineNews Corbin man indicted on rape charge By: Mark White Date: August 19, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted a Corbin man on a rape charge. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsAnthony TuckerCorbinindictmentsrapeWhitley County Grand Jury Previous articleW’burg man indicted for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular W’burg man indicted for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment Colonels lean into ‘Colonel pride and Whitley built’ mindset W’burg hosting back to school event, staff attend Jacket Palooza PD Rockholds man takes plea deal in case involving a stolen truck Legal Notices for 8-19-2026 More like thisRelated W’burg man indicted for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment Mark White - August 19, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted a Williamsburg... Colonels lean into ‘Colonel pride and Whitley built’ mindset Jennifer K. Perkins - August 19, 2026 As Whitley County celebrates 60 years of football, the... W’burg hosting back to school event, staff attend Jacket Palooza PD Jennifer K. Perkins - August 19, 2026 Williamsburg Independent Schools students will have the chance to... Rockholds man takes plea deal in case involving a stolen truck Mark White - August 19, 2026 A Rockholds man, who allegedly told police “He possibly...