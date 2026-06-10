Menu
Search
Subscribe
E-Editions

Electronic Edition For 6-10-26

By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Brown commits to UK Football
Next article
J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Whitley County Baseball’s state run ends at Sweet 16

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
  Whitley County baseball’s trip to Lexington was short lived...

J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Malachi Brown is not the only UK commit on...

Brown commits to UK Football

Staff Staff -
Malachi Brown’s commitment to the University of Kentucky...

Lawsuits

Mark White Mark White -
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC vs. Sabrina Davis and United...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Whitley County Baseball’s state run ends at Sweet 16

Baseball 0
  Whitley County baseball’s trip to Lexington was short lived...

J-town dual athlete transfers to Corbin

Football 0
Malachi Brown is not the only UK commit on...

Brown commits to UK Football

Baseball 0
Malachi Brown’s commitment to the University of Kentucky...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.