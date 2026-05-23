Corbin Tourism approves gold level sponsorship for Appalachian Mountain Wrestling event Aug. 22

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission approved a $2,500 gold sponsorship for Appalachian Mountain Wrestling’s (AMW) Super Bowl of Wrestling event at the Corbin Arena on Aug. 22.

Executive Director Emily Roberts said the event is expected to bring more than 2,000 people to the arena. The event will include a wrestling convention from 12 to 6 p.m., followed by the wrestling event at 6 p.m.

The event will feature wrestlers like AMW Heavyweight Champion Marty Clay and The Good Brothers Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Roberts said organizer Kyle Maggard is looking into possible after-party events at local businesses.

Board members said the event could bring visitors into Corbin’s restaurants and hotels.

“I think it has the possibility or the potential to be pretty cool,” said Roberts.