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Corbin PD to host auction June 6

By: Mark White

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If you are looking to pick up a slightly to significantly used vehicle at hopefully a not too expensive price, then you might want to head to the Corbin Arena parking lot on June 6.

The Corbin Police Department will be hosting a surplus and seized vehicle auction starting at 9 a.m. that day.

At the request of Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick and Public Works Director Jeff Nantz, the Corbin City Commission declared 30 vehicles or pieces of equipment as surplus property during its monthly meeting Monday and authorized the sale of those vehicles at the auction.

The list of vehicles includes eight Dodge Chargers, two military hummers and 10 other vehicles from the Corbin Police Department. It also includes seven vehicles and two pieces of equipment from the Corbin Public Works Department and a Toro Z-Master mower from the Corbin Arena.

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Mark White
Mark White
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