Heritage Day, Oktoberfest planned Saturday in Williamsburg

October is shaping up to be a busy month in Williamsburg with several events planned.

The Williamsburg Police Department Fourth Annual Golf Scramble is scheduled for Friday. Proceeds will benefit the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program, which takes less fortunate children on Christmas shopping sprees.

This year’s scramble will take place at the Middlesboro County Club. The cost is $400 for a four-player team. This includes green fee and golf cart.

It begins at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Triple L BBQ.

Heritage Day

The Whitley County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its annual Heritage Day on Saturday at the old L&N Depot building on Main Street. This event is scheduled 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be tours, exhibits, model trains, old photos, a quilt display and door prizes.

Oktoberfest

The Third Annual Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled to take place from 4 – 10 p.m. Saturday at the Green Space on Main.

There will be live music, vendors and games for children.

Keith Murphy will perform from 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Raise up will perform from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Nightflyer, which bills itself as Kentucky’s Original Eagles Tribute Band, will perform from 7 – 10 p.m.

“Join us for a day filled with cold beer, delicious food, vendors, live music and fun games for the kids. Whether you’re here for the bratwurst, the brews, or the community vibes, there’s something for everyone!” City of Williamsburg, KY wrote on its Facebook page.

Jeep Jamboree

The 33rd Annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree is scheduled for Oct. 15-17.

Jeep Jamboree USA is an organization out of California, which conducts jamborees all over the United States. The events include Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country turning out for off-roading fun in their four-wheel drives.

You must have a Jeep to participate in the Jeep jamborees. The Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree usually features participants from more than 20 states, and sometimes Canada too.

Pumpkins in the Park

Pumpkins in the Park will take place Oct. 23-24 at Briar Creek Park.

“It is something new we are going to try. We are asking people to carve a jack-o’-lantern,” said Assistant Williamsburg Tourism Director Patty Faulkner.

Williamsburg Tourism will provide lights for all the jack-o’-lanterns.

The jack-o’-lanterns will be displayed at Briar Creek Park in conjunction with a storybook walk centered around the book, “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”

Williamsburg Tourism has partnered with Save the Children, and each child taking part in the walk will receive their own copy of “It’s the Great Pumpkins Charlie Brown.”

There will be prizes given out for the best decorated pumpkin, which will vary per age division.

Faulkner said an exact time for the walk has not been scheduled yet.

Music and Mud

The Music & Mud Festival is scheduled for Oct. 23-24. It will take place at the Whitley County Fairgrounds, which are located at 860 Savoy Clear Creek Road in Williamsburg.

The event will feature live music, a demolition derby, a mud bog, food and craft vendors.

This will be the second year for the festival.

Williamsburg Fall Clean-Up

The City of Williamsburg Fall Clean-Up will take place during the last two weeks of October. It is your chance to get rid of some of that old junk that has been cluttering up the house, but the garbage man typically won’t take. Best of all, it won’t cost you any money.

The clean-up will take place from Oct. 19-23 for the Highland Park side of town, and from Oct. 26-30 for the downtown side.

Trick or Treat

The Kentucky Splash Campground trick-or-treat is scheduled from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the campground.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, there will be a free drive-in Halloween movie at Kentucky Splash.

Williamsburg trick or treating will kick off on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Green Space on Main.

Residential trick-or-treating will follow from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.