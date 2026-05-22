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Corbin approves new telehealth ordinance

By: Mark White

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If you are a healthcare provider who practices telehealth out of your home in Corbin, you will now be required to obtain a telehealth business license.

During its regular monthly meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission voted to amend the business license ordinance to create a separate business license for telehealth.

Due to a recent influx of telehealth medicine in the area, Corbin City Collector Skye Hedrick recommended the creation of a separate business license for tele-health. The license fee will be $200.

Commissioner Brandon Shepherd said he would not want to require a healthcare provider, who is already paying a business license in the city, to pay an additional fee for a telehealth license.

Building inspector Mike Mahan explained a healthcare provider in a commercial zone would just get a regular commercial license, which would allow them to see in patient clients and do telehealth.

A healthcare provider in a residential zone would need a telehealth license.

Corbin City Attorney Bob Hammons said in certain neighborhoods the only thing a physician can do is telehealth.

“You can’t have any patients come onto the property,” he added.

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