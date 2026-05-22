Whitley native receives award from Gospel Music Fan Awards

At 94 years old, Whitley County native Peggy Inks recently received the 2026 inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gospel Music Fan Awards.

Inks spent decades in gospel music, from playing piano with her mother at a young age to harmonizing in church and being featured on radio shows and television as she got older.

Her original songs include “Just Over the Next Hill,” “What Kind of Games do Children Play in Heaven” and “I Ain’t no Spring Chicken Anymore.”

Inks has shared the stage with performers like Jeanie Seely, LuLu Roman and Cowboy Joe Babcock.

She continues to attend church and gospel music events alongside her husband, Don.