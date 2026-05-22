Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Whitley native receives award from Gospel Music Fan Awards

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

At 94 years old, Whitley County native Peggy Inks recently received the 2026 inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gospel Music Fan Awards.

Inks spent decades in gospel music, from playing piano with her mother at a young age to harmonizing in church and being featured on radio shows and television as she got older.

Her original songs include “Just Over the Next Hill,” “What Kind of Games do Children Play in Heaven” and “I Ain’t no Spring Chicken Anymore.”

Inks has shared the stage with performers like Jeanie Seely, LuLu Roman and Cowboy Joe Babcock.

She continues to attend church and gospel music events alongside her husband, Don.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Elementary school to receive funds for playground project
Next article
Corbin approves new telehealth ordinance

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin approves new telehealth ordinance

Mark White Mark White -
If you are a healthcare provider who practices telehealth...

Elementary school to receive funds for playground project

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Whitley East Elementary School will receive $15,300 for a...

London police chase leads to indictment

Mark White Mark White -
The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted a Monticello man...

Whitley Co. grand jury indicts two for fleeing or evading police

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted two Corbin residents...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin approves new telehealth ordinance

News 0
If you are a healthcare provider who practices telehealth...

Elementary school to receive funds for playground project

News 0
Whitley East Elementary School will receive $15,300 for a...

London police chase leads to indictment

News 0
The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted a Monticello man...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.