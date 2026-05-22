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Elementary school to receive funds for playground project

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Whitley East Elementary School will receive $15,300 for a poured-in-place playground project through the Waste Tire Trust Fund.

Governor Andy Beshear recently announced more than $1.3 million in funding for 36 projects throughout 30 counties.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the funding will help convert recycled tires into benches, picnic tables and poured-in-place surface playgrounds.

“These projects are a proactive way to turn a problem into a solution,” said Beshear. “By recycling tires into safe, durable resources for our parks, we are reducing waste while supporting active, healthy lifestyles for Kentucky families.”

Additionally, the Knox County Fiscal Court received $82,562 for a poured-in-place playground project at Knox County Sports Park.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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