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Williamsburg fireworks, Ky. Splash waterpark opening postponed

By: Mark White

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Those looking forward to a planned drive-in movie and fireworks show at the Kentucky Splash waterpark, which had been scheduled for Friday evening, will have to wait a little longer.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced the postponements Thursday.

He said projected rain Friday was the main reason behind the movie and fireworks postponement.

The waterpark’s opening was also postponed due in part to the weather forecast and because local graduation ceremonies are taking place this weekend.

“That is our staff,” Harrison said laughingly in a Facebook post.

The planned movie and fireworks have been postponed until May 29. The movie is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Harrison announced the movie is titled, “The Way, Way Back.” It is rated PG-13 and is centered around a waterpark.

Harrison said the city showed the movie a few years ago during an outdoor movie night.

“It is a good movie to kick off the summer,” Harrison said.

People are encouraged to sit in their vehicles or bring their own lawn chairs.

The opening of the Kentucky Splash waterpark has been delayed until May 30.

“Everything is just shifted from this weekend to next weekend,” he added.

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Mark White
Mark White
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