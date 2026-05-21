In 1A track and field, Williamsburg hosted the Class 1A Region 6 meet.

Williamsburg will send 18 students to the state meet on Thursday. Those students include: Tatum Croley, Savannah Dabney, Rylie Davis, Lynsie Durham, Nick Hale, Peyton Hamilton, Zaden Housekeeper, Zyler Housekeeper, Bella Jeffries, Lane Jeffries, Eli Meadors, Chase Meddles, Landin Miller, Ethan Moses, Kaylee Rains, Makenna Stephens, Gary Tye and Abigail Workman.

Williamsburg’s girls team placed second in the region tournament.

The boys followed suit also coming in at second.