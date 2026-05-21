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SportsTrack/Cross Country

Local athletes qualify for state track and field meet

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Jennifer K. Perkins
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1A Track and Field

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1A Track and Field

Sports 0
In 1A track and field, Williamsburg hosted the Class...

Knox County school showdown

Baseball 0
Knox Central and Lynn Camp met in the 51st...

50th District Championship Whitley County vs Corbin Softball

Softball 0
After the top of the first inning of the...

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