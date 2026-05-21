SportsTrack/Cross Country Local athletes qualify for state track and field meet By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: May 21, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Jennifer K. Perkins TagsCorbin and Whitley CountyKHSAA Class 2A State Track Meet Previous article1A Track and Field SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular 1A Track and Field Knox County school showdown 50th District Championship Whitley County vs Corbin Softball 50th District Championship Williamsburg vs South Laurel Softball Charlene Rose More like thisRelated 1A Track and Field Jennifer K. Perkins - May 21, 2026 In 1A track and field, Williamsburg hosted the Class... Knox County school showdown Staff - May 21, 2026 Knox Central and Lynn Camp met in the 51st... 50th District Championship Whitley County vs Corbin Softball Jennifer K. Perkins - May 21, 2026 After the top of the first inning of the... 50th District Championship Williamsburg vs South Laurel Softball Jennifer K. Perkins - May 21, 2026 After the top of the first inning of the...