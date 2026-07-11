Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

Unemployment rates increased throughout region

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties between April and May 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in April 2026 to 4.6 percent in May 2026. Whitley County’s May 2026 unemployment rate stayed the same at 4.6 percent, matching the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in April 2026 to 5.9 percent in May 2026. Laurel County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3 percent in April 2026 to 6.3 percent in May 2026. Knox County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4 percent in April 2026 to 6.1 percent in May 2026. Bell County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.1 percent in April 2026 to 6.0 percent in May 2026. McCreary County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 4.2 percent in April 2026 to 4.8 percent in May 2026. Kentucky’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates rose in 95 counties between May 2025 and May 2026, fell in 17 counties and stayed the same in eight counties, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.7 percent. It was followed by Fayette, Scott and Todd counties, 4 percent each; and Boone, Campbell, Cumberland, Franklin, Kenton and Oldham counties, 4.1 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. It was followed by Wolfe County, 8.5 percent; Lewis County, 8.1 percent; Magoffin County, 7.9 percent; Elliott County, 7.8 percent; Jackson County, 7.6 percent; Lawrence and Pike counties, 6.9 percent each; and Carter and Wayne counties, 6.8 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,526 people with 15,760 employed and 766 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,110,216 people with 2,008,197 employed and 102,019 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Christian hip-hop performers coming to Corbin to highlight drug addiction recovery resources

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Christian hip-hop performers coming to Corbin to highlight drug addiction recovery resources

Gray Hawkins Gray Hawkins -
Five Christian hip-hop performers are coming to Corbin next...

Ky. Court of Appeals overturns circuit court ruling reinstating London mayor last year

Mark White Mark White -
The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled Friday morning a...

London Mayor announced planned resignation

Mark White Mark White -
London Mayor Randall Weddle has announced he is resigning. Weddle...

Lamborghini dropping lawsuit against London mayor

Mark White Mark White -
The financial services department for a luxury automobile manufacturer...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Christian hip-hop performers coming to Corbin to highlight drug addiction recovery resources

Headline 0
Five Christian hip-hop performers are coming to Corbin next...

Ky. Court of Appeals overturns circuit court ruling reinstating London mayor last year

Breaking News 0
The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled Friday morning a...

London Mayor announced planned resignation

Breaking News 0
London Mayor Randall Weddle has announced he is resigning. Weddle...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.