Unemployment rates increased throughout region

Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties between April and May 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in April 2026 to 4.6 percent in May 2026. Whitley County’s May 2026 unemployment rate stayed the same at 4.6 percent, matching the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.0 percent in April 2026 to 5.9 percent in May 2026. Laurel County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3 percent in April 2026 to 6.3 percent in May 2026. Knox County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4 percent in April 2026 to 6.1 percent in May 2026. Bell County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.1 percent in April 2026 to 6.0 percent in May 2026. McCreary County’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 4.2 percent in April 2026 to 4.8 percent in May 2026. Kentucky’s May 2026 unemployment rate was 0.4 percent higher than the May 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates rose in 95 counties between May 2025 and May 2026, fell in 17 counties and stayed the same in eight counties, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.7 percent. It was followed by Fayette, Scott and Todd counties, 4 percent each; and Boone, Campbell, Cumberland, Franklin, Kenton and Oldham counties, 4.1 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. It was followed by Wolfe County, 8.5 percent; Lewis County, 8.1 percent; Magoffin County, 7.9 percent; Elliott County, 7.8 percent; Jackson County, 7.6 percent; Lawrence and Pike counties, 6.9 percent each; and Carter and Wayne counties, 6.8 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,526 people with 15,760 employed and 766 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,110,216 people with 2,008,197 employed and 102,019 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.