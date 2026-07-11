To refurbish or to rebuild?

The Jan. 20 Main Street blaze in Williamsburg, which destroyed four buildings, will have a legacy downtown beyond just the fire.

Initially, it appeared much of the buildings could probably be rebuilt.

However, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison recently announced all four structures will have to be demolished due to the extent of the damage. While it is theoretically possible to save the buildings, it would triple the building costs.

As someone, who worked in downtown Williamsburg on Second Street across from Croley Funeral Home for 25 years, I got emotional when I heard these buildings were burning in January and again after I saw the aftermath.

I walked by them nearly every day for a quarter of a century. Donna Guilkey, Kim Frost, Paul Croley, B.J. Foley, Kim Meadors and Dr. Todd Overley were my neighbors. I regularly passed them on the street. We would speak, wave or say hello.

Over the past few months, I pondered multiple times whether the city would be better off with the existing structures being rebuilt or whether it would be better to demolish what is left and start over from scratch with new buildings consistent with the architecture of downtown Williamsburg.

As the son of a history teacher and a student of history myself, I hate to see beautiful old buildings, which are still in good shape, demolished.

Every time a once beautiful building is demolished, I find myself wishing there was some type of program designed to keep historical buildings from becoming derelict. Sadly, this probably will never be the case.

In the case of the buildings from the Jan. 20 fire, I reached the conclusion a few months ago tearing down the existing structures and rebuilding with something consistent with the character of downtown was probably the best call.

Some of these buildings were not in the greatest shape before the blaze ever took place.

Ever wonder why some of the false facades, which are on some of those old buildings, were placed there?

In at least one case, the answer is because the exterior brick started falling off. The facades were built over the brick for both aesthetic and safety reasons.

It just does not make sense to refurbish buildings, which in some cases were not in the greatest shape before being severely damaged in the fire.

As much as I hate to see the old buildings go, new structures (depending on the architecture) are probably the best way to go, at least in my opinion.

Hopefully, they will be able to get the buildings torn down before Old Fashioned Trading Days. It will also be good to get Second Street reopened too.

The four buildings were originally owned by a combination of four different entities, but two of those four entities have sold their properties to one of the other owners.

I do not blame these owners for choosing not to rebuild after having to relocate their businesses once already. Due to the extent of the fire damage, I am sure most, if not all, of their office furnishings also had to be replaced. I am sure this was not cheap.

The demolition of the Jan. 20 buildings will close one chapter in Williamsburg’s history. It will be a sad ending to the chapter.

Hopefully, the construction of new buildings will bring an exciting new chapter.

Speaking of Williamsburg, I was at the Kentucky Splash waterpark Saturday night to watch the fireworks.

Wow! This was a great fireworks display. It was probably one of the best ones, if not the best one, I have seen there.

Special thanks to the City of Williamsburg, the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Commission and The Mint for sponsoring this year’s fireworks.