Nine women graduate from Workplace Boot Camp at WCDC

Nine women at the Whitley County Detention Center received workplace and safety certifications on May 15 after completing a five-day workforce training program through Somerset Community College.

According to Project Manager Benjamin Fouts, the five-day program is called a “Workplace Boot Camp.” It consists of classes in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10 construction, first-aid and CPR, financial literacy, ten soft skills and professionalism in the field.

“Yesterday was probably the most fun we all had,” said participant Emily Frosch. “We had financial literacy and it was very interactive.”

Participants earned national certifications through OSHA and first aid, which was offered in partnership with Lake Cumberland Development District.

Participant Tosha Cureton said she enjoyed the program and believed others would benefit from similar opportunities.

“I loved it,” sad Cureton. “I think a lot of other people would absolutely jump in on it.”

Representatives from Goodwill also attended the event to discuss employment opportunities after release.

“We’re gonna help you find a job,” said Goodwill representative Tanya Fields. “[We will help] move those barriers out of the way so you can be self-sustaining.”

“We’ll help you get there, no matter what it takes,” said Goodwill representative Whtiney Privett.