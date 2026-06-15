Which divisions are over in Major League Baseball?

By: John Curtis White

This season the MLB has had some divisions where 1st place is basically guaranteed to win the division. Also, there are some where it is more contested. Here are the MLB divisions that are over in my opinion.

First, the NL East. Here are some reasons that I believe that the NL East is over. Right now, the Braves have a 9.5 game lead on the Phillies who are in 2nd place. Even though the Phillies are getting hot going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Braves have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. Another reason that I believe the division is over right now is that the Braves have a +116 run differential compared to the divisions 2nd place in run differential, the Nationals with a +4. The NL east is over in my opinion because the 1st place Braves have a 9.5 game lead over the second place Phillies with a +116 run differential.

Next, I think the NL Central is also over. First, the Brewers have a 5 game lead over the Cardinals while going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Currently the Brewers are on an impressive 3 game win streak while having a +105 run differential. The reasons that I believe that the NL Central is over are, the Brewers have a 5 game lead over the second place Cardinals, while going 7-3 in their last 10 games, and having a +105 run differential.

After the NL Central, I believe that the NL West is over. Here are some of the reasons why I believe that. As of right now, the Dodgers have a 7.5 game lead over the Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 compared to the Diamondbacks 3-7 in their last 10. Another reason that I believe the division is over is, the Dodgers have a +113 run differential, compared to the divisions second place in run differential, the Diamondbacks, who have a -10 run differential. The reasons that I believe the NL West is over are, the Dodgers have a 7.5 game lead over the Diamondbacks, while going 6-4 in their last 10, and the Dodgers have a +113 run differential which is 123 points higher than second place in the division.

Finally, the AL East. Here are some reasons that I believe that the AL East is over. First, although right now the division is a tie between the Yankees and the Rays, the Rays are 3-7 in their last 10 compared to the Yankees 6-4. Next, the Rays are involved in a lot of close games with a +7 run differential compared to the Yankees +96 run differential. Finally, the Yankees have about the same win percentage when they play at home or on the road.When the Yankees play at home they are 19-12, and when they are on the road they are 19-14; however the Rays are a lot better when they play at home. The Rays when they play at home are 21-9, however when the Rays play on the road the team is 16-16. Even though the Rays next series is at home versus the Red Sox, that series will be followed up with a series where they go to Los Angeles to play the Angels and the Dodgers the series after. The reasons that I believe the AL East is over are, the Yankees are a much hotter team right now, aren’t involved in as many close games with a +96 run differential, and the Yankees are good both when they play at home or on the road.

In conclusion, some divisions in the MLB are close and tough to decide who is the best. Also, there are the divisions such as the NL East, NL Central, NL West, and AL East which are lopsided. Those are the divisions that I believe are over.