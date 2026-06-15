Barbara Jean Perry, 74, was born on July 1, 1951, in Jellico, Tennessee. Her wit and radiant smile graced the world until June 9, 2026. Barbara was a woman of strength, courage, and unmatched resilience, her life a testament to the power of loving unconditionally and living courageously.

Barbara’s witty charm and loving nature radiated to all who were fortunate to cross her path. Her laughter was infectious, her spirit invincible.

Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her son, Matthew Perry (Jonathan Bowen) of Williamsburg, KY; and her grandchildren, Sophia Podsiad, Lenny Podsiad, Melody Carmicle, June Paul, and Andrew Paul; her sisters, Kathleen Meadors of Williamsburg, KY, Mildred Kinder (Jerry) of Williamsburg, KY, and Dianne Hill (Earl) of Piqua, OH; along with her brothers, Rev. Marion Cook (Patsy) of Williamsburg, KY. and George Bill Cook of Williamsburg, KY, will forever remember her strength, her laughter, and her love.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Cook; mother, Pauline Cook; husband of over 54 years, Ray Perry; sister, Karen York; brother, James Cook; and brother, Ricky Moses; along with her dear brother-in-law, Wesley Meadors.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects and celebrate Barbara’s life. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 4:00pm at the Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, 40769. The

Funeral service was Sunday, June 14, at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Kenny Carr officiating.

Barbara was laid to rest following the service at the Andy Perry Cemetery in Williamsburg.

In celebration of Barbara’s life, we invite you to share your memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Your stories and pictures will serve as a testament to Barbara’s lasting impact and the love she shared with us all.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.