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John Dewayne Davis

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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John Dewayne Davis, age 55, of the Oswego community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at home. He was born March 29, 1971, in Corbin, Kentucky.
John was a member of the Oswego Missionary Baptist Church. He was the creator and co-host of Coffee Time with John and Momma, a daily online cooking show with devotionals, and daily encouragement with over 200,000 followers.
John is preceded in death by his father, Don Eugene Davis; grandparents, Walter and Frances Davis, Caleb “Kay” and Lena Davis; uncles, Carl Davis, Roy “Dutch” Davis, Eddie Jean “Muss” Davis, Walter “Sonny” Davis, Mike Huddleston; aunt, Eleanor Bowlin and husband Floyd “G: Bowlin; cousins, Teresa Lynn Hopkins, Michael Ray Davis, and Michael Parish.
Johnny is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Frances “Tootsie” Davis – AKA Momma; special niece, who was like a daughter, Heather Lay; special cousins, who were like siblings, Wendall Hackler and wife Renee, Keith Hackler and wife Pam, Melanie Monhollen and husband Bill; like a brother, Terry Loudin and wife Esther; aunts, Bernice Hackler and husband John, Retha Huddleston, Sue Davis, Bobbie Davis, Ottie Davis; cousins, Mike Huddleston, Kim Muse and husband John, Angela Davis, Tiffany Davis, Lisha Davis, Kim and Dewayne Parish; and a host of beloved family and friends that loved him dearly.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 13, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Douglas, Rev. James Hackler and Rev. Mark Stanley officiating.
Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge community of Jellico, Tennessee.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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