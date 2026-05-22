Grand Jury returns indictment in terroristic threatening case involving threats towards local church

A disturbance at a church more than two months ago led to the indictment of a Williamsburg man on felony charges Friday.
The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted James Dewayne Bell, 56, charging him with second-degree terroristic threating, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender.
On March 8, Bell allegedly threatening to kill or cause serious physical injury to members of the Campground Pentecostal Church and created a hazardous or physically offensive condition by yelling and screaming, according to his indictment.
He has a felony conviction in a 2013 Whitley County case for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and a felony conviction in a 2025 Laurel County case for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to his indictment.
According to indictments, the Laurel County Grand Jury handed down several other indictments Friday, including:
- Steven Ryan Farris, 35, of London – first-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender. On Aug. 21, 2025, Farris allegedly beat a woman in the face with this fist causing serious physical injury. He has a felony conviction in a 2018 Whitley County case for fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more.
- Jonathan Matthew Bray, 42, of Corbin – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, failure to signal, rear license plate not illuminated and failure to produce vehicle insurance card. He had a 2019 conviction in Sevier County, Tennessee, for attempted carjacking.
- Dushon Raynard Sheperd, 35, of Southfield, Michigan – first-degree bail jumping.
- Bria Ann Parks, 24, of Washington, D.C. – first-degree bail jumping.