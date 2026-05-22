Grand Jury returns indictment in terroristic threatening case involving threats towards local church

A disturbance at a church more than two months ago led to the indictment of a Williamsburg man on felony charges Friday.

The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted James Dewayne Bell, 56, charging him with second-degree terroristic threating, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender.

On March 8, Bell allegedly threatening to kill or cause serious physical injury to members of the Campground Pentecostal Church and created a hazardous or physically offensive condition by yelling and screaming, according to his indictment.

He has a felony conviction in a 2013 Whitley County case for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and a felony conviction in a 2025 Laurel County case for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to his indictment.

According to indictments, the Laurel County Grand Jury handed down several other indictments Friday, including: