Annual Cumberland Falls Cleanup set for April 18

Are you looking for an opportunity to give back to your community this spring? Volunteers of all ages are invited to join the annual Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park this weekend.

The 2026 Spring Cleanup will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the visitor center beside Cumberland Falls. Volunteers will sign waiver forms and receive trash bags, gloves and safety vests for the clean-up.

The event will include a free lunch and a door-prize drawing, which will include a pass to the Kentucky Splash Waterpark in Williamsburg. Additionally, $100 cash prizes will be awarded to the Whitley County group and the McCreary County group with the most volunteers, sponsored by Whitley County Tourism Board and McCreary County Fiscal Court.

The volunteer cup trophy will be awarded to the county with the most volunteers participating in the annual event. In 2025, McCreary County won the trophy.

Volunteers will pick up litter along Hwy. 90 and other roads near the park. Groups with children will be assigned age-appropriate locations within the park.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor work, including sturdy shoes. The Kentucky Cancer Program will provide free sunscreen and offer skin cancer education.

The cleanup will proceed rain or shine, but will be postponed if lightning is detected.

“The annual cleanup is truly a testament to the love that locals have for their park, as well as the stewardship and community service they are willing to give,” said Cumberland Falls State Resort Park Manager Maggie Kriebel. “We’re looking forward to another fantastic year.”

The event is a partnership between The Kentucky Wildlands/Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, McCreary County Tourism, Whitley County Tourist Commission and Operation UNITE.

For more information, call (606) 677-6000.