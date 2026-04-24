Baptist Health Corbin encourages safe medication disposal during spring cleaning

Spring is a time for fresh starts and a good reminder to clear out unused or expired medications. With National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day approaching on Saturday, there is an easy way to make homes safer.

“Every day is an opportunity to safely dispose of medications, but Drug Take-Back Day is a reminder to take action,” said Shweta Desai, PharmD, system director of community pharmacy at Baptist Health.

“Unused or expired medications can pose serious dangers, including accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose. Proper disposal removes easy access, helping reduce the likelihood of misuse and protecting children, pets and others in the household.”

Take-Back Day details:

Baptist Health Corbin will host a Take-Back Day drop-off site on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, at the retail pharmacy located at 1 Trillium Way, Corbin. The community is encouraged to bring unused or expired medications for safe disposal.

“We look forward to seeing the community take part in this simple step that can make a big difference in preventing harm and supporting a healthier environment,” said Lynn McArthur, PharmD, director at Baptist Health Corbin. “Instead of throwing medications in the trash or flushing them, bring them to a safe disposal site.”

In addition to Take-Back Day, Baptist Health Corbin’s retail pharmacy accepts unwanted medications year-round in designated collection boxes during regular operating hours. Also, many local law enforcement agencies and community organizations have drug take-back bins.

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, Harlan and McCreary counties in Kentucky and Campbell County in Tennessee.