News Auditor’s office reports four findings in Whitley County Fiscal Court 2024 Audit By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: July 22, 2026 State Auditor Allison Ball reported four findings in the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s 2024 audit. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Jennifer K. Perkins TagsState Auditor Allison BallWhitley County Fiscal Court’s 2024 auditWhitley County Judge-executive Pat White Previous articleThomas indicted for assaulting police, EMS workers, nurseNext articleFree swim days return to Corbin City Pool SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Free swim days return to Corbin City Pool Thomas indicted for assaulting police, EMS workers, nurse Putting the ‘P’ in Probation and Parole Legal Notice for 7-22-2026 New learning center helps Williamsburg families in need of childcare More like thisRelated Free swim days return to Corbin City Pool Mark White - July 22, 2026 Local residents will have the chance to go swimming... Thomas indicted for assaulting police, EMS workers, nurse Mark White - July 22, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted a Rockholds... Putting the ‘P’ in Probation and Parole Mark White - July 22, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a two-year prison sentence for a... Legal Notice for 7-22-2026 Jennifer Benfield - July 22, 2026 PUBLIC NOTICE: The American Legion, Fonzie A. Wilder Post No....