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Auditor’s office reports four findings in Whitley County Fiscal Court 2024 Audit

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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State Auditor Allison Ball reported four findings in the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s 2024 audit.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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Free swim days return to Corbin City Pool

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Local residents will have the chance to go swimming...

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