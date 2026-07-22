Free swim days return to Corbin City Pool

Local residents will have the chance to go swimming for free at the Corbin City Pool for the next five Fridays thanks to a local healthcare system.

Baptist Health Corbin is sponsoring Free Friday Community Splash Days at the Corbin City Pool on July 24, July 31, Aug. 7, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.

There will be free admission for all guests during these five Fridays. The pool’s operating hours will be 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on these days.

In addition to sponsoring free pool admission, Baptist Health Corbin will provide complimentary sunscreen and SPF lip balm while supplies last. The hospital will also offer sun safety education and award door prizes throughout each event.

“At Baptist Health Corbin, we believe healthy communities begin with healthy families,” said Angelia Foster, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “We’re proud to sponsor Free Friday Community Splash Days and invest in opportunities that bring families together, encourage active lifestyles and promote healthy habits. We hope these Fridays create lasting summer memories while reminding everyone to enjoy the outdoors safely and protect their skin from the sun.”

These events are free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

ARH has sponsored or is sponsoring four free swimming at the Corbin City Pool on June 18, June 30, July 9 and July 30.