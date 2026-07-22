Legal Notice for 7-22-2026

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The American Legion, Fonzie A. Wilder Post No. 88, Inc., 84 E Wentworth St., Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for an Alcohol Beverage NQ3-Private Club and Special Sunday Retail Drink license(s) no later than September 5, 2026. The business to be licensed will be located at 84 E Wentworth Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The commander is Robert Wolff of 6795 Hammons Fork Rd., Woollum, Kentucky 40906. Any person may protest the approval of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.