Breaking NewsNews Body of missing man found in Whitley County creek Thursday afternoon By: Mark White Date: September 10, 2026 Whitley County officials recovered the body of a man Thursday afternoon from a creek. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsbody discovered in LIttle Spruce Creekvictim's identity not released yetWhitley County Coroner Andy CroleyWhitley County Coroner's Office Previous articleMoonbow Nights… SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Moonbow Nights… W’burg BOE plans to increase real estate, tangible tax rates Battle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night Corbin resident expresses dislike over planned tax increase Whitley County High School Football Team looks to rebound against South Laurel More like thisRelated Moonbow Nights… Mark White - September 10, 2026 Several local residents turned out Sept. 4 to hear... W’burg BOE plans to increase real estate, tangible tax rates Mark White - September 10, 2026 The Williamsburg Independent Board of Education is planning to... Battle of the unbeatens: Williamsburg vs. Sayre Friday night Mark White - September 10, 2026 It will be a battle of the unbeatens Friday... Corbin resident expresses dislike over planned tax increase Mark White - September 10, 2026 Not everyone is happy with the Corbin Independent Board...