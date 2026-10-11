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Celebrating 70th class reunion

By: Staff

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The Williamsburg High School Class of 1956 recently celebrated its 70th Class Reunion. From left to right, Jim (Rollie) Harp, Raymond Sutton, Harry Alder and Donnie Chambers. Not picture Eldon Thomas.

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Williamsburg celebrates initiation of middle school JAG KY officers and members

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Williamsburg middle school students were officially initiated into the...

Williamsburg celebrates Heritage Day

Headline 0
The Whitley County Historical and Genealogical Society hosted its...

Jellico’s luck seems to be changing with its hospital

Columns 0
During the first 40 years of Jellico Hospital’s history...

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