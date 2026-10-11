News Celebrating 70th class reunion By: Staff Date: October 11, 2026 The Williamsburg High School Class of 1956 recently celebrated its 70th Class Reunion. From left to right, Jim (Rollie) Harp, Raymond Sutton, Harry Alder and Donnie Chambers. Not picture Eldon Thomas. Staff Tags70th Class ReunionWilliamsburg High School Class of 1956 Previous articleWilliamsburg celebrates initiation of middle school JAG KY officers and members SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Williamsburg celebrates initiation of middle school JAG KY officers and members Williamsburg celebrates Heritage Day Jellico’s luck seems to be changing with its hospital Corbin students attend career fair Jellico officials hoping North Campbell Community Hospital will benefit town economically More like thisRelated Williamsburg celebrates initiation of middle school JAG KY officers and members Jennifer K. Perkins - October 10, 2026 Williamsburg middle school students were officially initiated into the... Williamsburg celebrates Heritage Day Staff - October 10, 2026 The Whitley County Historical and Genealogical Society hosted its... Jellico’s luck seems to be changing with its hospital Mark White - October 9, 2026 During the first 40 years of Jellico Hospital’s history... Corbin students attend career fair Jennifer K. Perkins - October 9, 2026 Corbin Middle School students explored various career options last...