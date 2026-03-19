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Corbin BOE approves calendar change

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Corbin Board of Education approved a change to the 2025-2026 instructional calendar at its March 12 meeting.

“Currently, in our 2025-2026 calendar, it denotes that May 12 is Election Day,” said Superintendent Travis Wilder. “That is a mistake. With the last traditional snow day that we took, the board just voted to make that a day of instruction.”

As a result, May 12 is now an instructional day, though the last day of school remains May 14 and graduation is still scheduled for May 17.

Wilder also provided a facilities update, noting the auxiliary gym is expected to be completed by June 1.

Wilder noted that renovations to the Betty Hamilton Center at Corbin High School are set to begin in early June and are expected to be completed before the start of next school year.

“We’re very proud to support the arts and theater,” said Wilder.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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