Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Opioid abatement program participants share success stories with Whitley Co. Fiscal Court

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Owner Bootsie Turnbill of On Point Barbering Academy introduced several students from an opioid abatement program aimed at creating job opportunities through opioid settlement funds at the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting on April 21.

“I’m thankful, blessed [and] humbled at the opportunity that you all have given us here with funding for these students to be able to change their lives,” said Turnbill. “When they get out, they don’t have the opportunity that most people can get… because of that background check. This gives them the opportunity to make more money.”

Student Joe Jackson shared his personal journey with addiction and described how the program helped him turn his life around.

“I’ve spent most of 20 years in addiction. Today, I got 132 days sober, the most I’ve ever had,” said Jackson. “Since getting out of jail this last time and being granted this opportunity, it’s really changed my life.”

Jackson expressed gratitude for Turnbill’s guidance and for the opportunity to improve his life.

“I don’t see myself going back to the same old thing this time, and I actually have something that I can work towards every day,” said Jackson. “I can build a life and take care of my daughter. It’s been a blessing to me.”

Student Keisha Campbell shared the program gave her a safe place to go and helped her move away from negative influences.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” said Campbell. “It really does help. Getting to go somewhere, be somewhere and not do bad things. It’s great. Thank you.”

Judge Executive Pat White Jr. congratulated the students on their achievements.

“Congratulations to both of you all, and thank you, Bootsie, for the hard work you are putting in,” said White.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Ohio man pleads not guilty to Laurel County vehicular homicide charge
Next article
First reading approved for budget amendment

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

First reading approved for budget amendment

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The Whitley County Fiscal Court approved the first reading...

Ohio man pleads not guilty to Laurel County vehicular homicide charge

Mark White Mark White -
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to a...

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy

Mark White Mark White -
The estate of a Corbin man, who was killed...

Knox County crash claims life of Corbin man

Mark White Mark White -
A deadly crash early Wednesday evening in Western Knox...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

First reading approved for budget amendment

News 0
The Whitley County Fiscal Court approved the first reading...

Ohio man pleads not guilty to Laurel County vehicular homicide charge

News 0
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to a...

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy

News 0
The estate of a Corbin man, who was killed...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.