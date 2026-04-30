Opioid abatement program participants share success stories with Whitley Co. Fiscal Court

Owner Bootsie Turnbill of On Point Barbering Academy introduced several students from an opioid abatement program aimed at creating job opportunities through opioid settlement funds at the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting on April 21.

“I’m thankful, blessed [and] humbled at the opportunity that you all have given us here with funding for these students to be able to change their lives,” said Turnbill. “When they get out, they don’t have the opportunity that most people can get… because of that background check. This gives them the opportunity to make more money.”

Student Joe Jackson shared his personal journey with addiction and described how the program helped him turn his life around.

“I’ve spent most of 20 years in addiction. Today, I got 132 days sober, the most I’ve ever had,” said Jackson. “Since getting out of jail this last time and being granted this opportunity, it’s really changed my life.”

Jackson expressed gratitude for Turnbill’s guidance and for the opportunity to improve his life.

“I don’t see myself going back to the same old thing this time, and I actually have something that I can work towards every day,” said Jackson. “I can build a life and take care of my daughter. It’s been a blessing to me.”

Student Keisha Campbell shared the program gave her a safe place to go and helped her move away from negative influences.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” said Campbell. “It really does help. Getting to go somewhere, be somewhere and not do bad things. It’s great. Thank you.”

Judge Executive Pat White Jr. congratulated the students on their achievements.

“Congratulations to both of you all, and thank you, Bootsie, for the hard work you are putting in,” said White.