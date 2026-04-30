Knox County crash claims life of Corbin man

A deadly crash early Wednesday evening in Western Knox County claimed the life of a Corbin man.

The Whitley County Coroner’s Office pronounced Alfred Smith, 73, dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

The wreck happened at approximately 7 p.m. on US25E just south of Higgins Road, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office release.

The preliminary investigation determined Smith’s 2001 Mercury Sable was making a left turn from N. US25E onto KY-1232, which is known locally as Old Barbourville Highway. Smith’s vehicle crossed into the path of a 2025 Chevy Silverado, which was driven by Cody Cox, 29, of Pineville, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Cox was traveling southbound. The two vehicles collided with both coming to rest just off the shoulder of the roadway.

Knox County EMS transported Smith to Baptist Health Corbin where he was later pronounced dead.

“At this time, it is not believed that drugs or alcohol are a factor in this collision. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Elijah Broughton and Sgt. Jesse Smith,” the sheriff’s office release stated.

Knox County EMS, Bailey Switch Volunteer Fire Department, West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, the Barbourville Police Department and Knox County Emergency Management Director Mike Taylor assisted at the scene.