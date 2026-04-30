Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Knox County crash claims life of Corbin man

By: Mark White

Date:

A deadly crash early Wednesday evening in Western Knox County claimed the life of a Corbin man.

The Whitley County Coroner’s Office pronounced Alfred Smith, 73, dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

The wreck happened at approximately 7 p.m. on US25E just south of Higgins Road, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office release.

The preliminary investigation determined Smith’s 2001 Mercury Sable was making a left turn from N. US25E onto KY-1232, which is known locally as Old Barbourville Highway. Smith’s vehicle crossed into the path of a 2025 Chevy Silverado, which was driven by Cody Cox, 29, of Pineville, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Cox was traveling southbound. The two vehicles collided with both coming to rest just off the shoulder of the roadway.

Knox County EMS transported Smith to Baptist Health Corbin where he was later pronounced dead.

“At this time, it is not believed that drugs or alcohol are a factor in this collision. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Elijah Broughton and Sgt. Jesse Smith,” the sheriff’s office release stated.

Knox County EMS, Bailey Switch Volunteer Fire Department, West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, the Barbourville Police Department and Knox County Emergency Management Director Mike Taylor assisted at the scene.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Four people indicted on theft-related charges in Laurel County
Next article
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

First reading approved for budget amendment

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The Whitley County Fiscal Court approved the first reading...

Opioid abatement program participants share success stories with Whitley Co. Fiscal Court

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Owner Bootsie Turnbill of On Point Barbering Academy introduced...

Ohio man pleads not guilty to Laurel County vehicular homicide charge

Mark White Mark White -
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to a...

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy

Mark White Mark White -
The estate of a Corbin man, who was killed...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

First reading approved for budget amendment

News 0
The Whitley County Fiscal Court approved the first reading...

Opioid abatement program participants share success stories with Whitley Co. Fiscal Court

News 0
Owner Bootsie Turnbill of On Point Barbering Academy introduced...

Ohio man pleads not guilty to Laurel County vehicular homicide charge

News 0
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to a...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.