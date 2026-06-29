William Brent Parrott, age 62, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 26, 2026, at home. He was born October 22, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio.

Brent is preceded in death by his sister, Beth Anne Lowe; and niece, Anna Elise Lowe.

He is survived by his mother, Ann (Gibson) Lowe and husband William; father, William “Buck” Parrott and wife Vauda; half-sister, Autumn Steadman and husband Tyler and their children; niece, Katie Johnson and husband Aaron; great niece and nephews, Ella, Liam and Lane Johnson; uncle, James Bernie Gibson; aunt, Martha Gibson; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

No services are planned.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.