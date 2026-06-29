Roy Slyvester Elliott, age 70 of the Lick Fork Community of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 28, 2026, at home. He was born April 21, 1956, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Roy is preceded in death by his father, Andrew T. Elliott; and mother, Edna (Jeffers) Elliott.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Missy (Stafford) Elliott; children, Jessica Nicole Elliott, Jacob Colby Elliott and wife Kayla Nicole Elliott, Adam Jordan Wade Elliott; grandchildren, Jayla “J.J.” Kasanda Elliott, Dolly Cabela Elliott, Kasey Rose Elliott, Anissa Marie Long; sister-in-law, Bobbie Ella Stafford; brother-in-law, Michael Stafford and wife Charity; brothers, Charles Edgar “Ed” Elliott and wife Dottie, Thomas Joe Elliott “T.J.” and wife Sheila; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, July 1, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, with the memorial service at 8 pm with Rev. Danny Norman officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.