Ruth Manning, born on April 27, 1943, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026.

Ruth lived a full life, marked by her dedication to her work as a hairdresser for over 53 years. Her strong hands styled countless cherished community members, leaving an indelible mark on Williamsburg.

Ruth was an active member of the Siler Chapel Church of God and was known for her strong faith. She was a beloved figure in her community, and her kindness and spirit of generosity touched many lives.

Ruth was the loving sister of Hazel Siler, and she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will deeply mourn her passing.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Betty Siler; her cherished husband, Stanley Manning; and her siblings, James, Frank, William, Robert, Arlena, Lena, Clara, Lina, Nancy, Ernest, and Arthur Siler.

Ruth held a special place in her heart for the nurses and staff of Baptist Health Corbin 3 South. Her gratitude towards their care and support was a testament to her genuine and loving nature.

Funeral service was held at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, June 23, with Rev Harold Lawson officiating.

Burial followed in the Siler Cemetery.

Ruth’s life was a tapestry of beautiful moments and deep connections. We invite those who knew Ruth to share their memories and upload photos to the memorial page in her honor, as we remember a life beautifully lived and a woman deeply loved.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.