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Glenna Ruth (Miller) Angel

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Glenna Ruth (Miller) Angel, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 22, 2026, at Beech Tree Manor. She was born May 30, 1947, in West Virginia.
Glenna is preceded in death by her son, Denver Gene Miller; daughter, Wartisha Morgan; grandson, Scotty Angel; father, Dewey Lee Miller; mother, Audra (Morris) Miller; brothers, Dennis Miller, Richard Miller; sisters, Nelma Lloyd, and Phyllis Miller.
She is survived by daughter, Caterina Heatwole and husband Lloyd; sons, Floyd Earl Angel and wife Sarah, Patrick Angel and wife Renee, Nick Clevershire and wife Katie; grandchildren, Dana Daugherty and husband Hoss, Steven Heatwole and wife Pauline, Christopher Morgan, Jasun Angel, Hollie Taylor and husband Paul, Natalie, Laurel and Caden Clevenshire; brothers, Dencil Miller and wife Lee, Randy Miller and wife Anna; and a host of great grandchildren and children she called her own; and family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service was Friday, June 26, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the eulogy by Dana Daugherty and scripture reading and prayer by Rev. Trey Brock.
Burial followed in Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge community.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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