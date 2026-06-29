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Brenda Kay (King) Everage

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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William Brent Parrott

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William Brent Parrott, age 62, of Jellico, Tennessee passed...

Roy Slyvester Elliott

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Roy Slyvester Elliott, age 70 of the Lick Fork...

Ruth Manning

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Ruth Manning, born on April 27, 1943, in Williamsburg,...

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