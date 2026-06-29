Obituaries Brenda Kay (King) Everage Posted By: Linda Carpenter Date: June 29, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter TagsBrenda Kay (King) Everage Previous articleWilliam Brent Parrott CLASSIC HITS 96.7 ((( LIVE! ))) SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular William Brent Parrott Roy Slyvester Elliott Ruth Manning Glenna Ruth (Miller) Angel I have no beef with burgers, but let’s give wings some love too More like thisRelated William Brent Parrott Linda Carpenter - June 29, 2026 William Brent Parrott, age 62, of Jellico, Tennessee passed... Roy Slyvester Elliott Linda Carpenter - June 29, 2026 Roy Slyvester Elliott, age 70 of the Lick Fork... Ruth Manning Linda Carpenter - June 29, 2026 Ruth Manning, born on April 27, 1943, in Williamsburg,... Glenna Ruth (Miller) Angel Linda Carpenter - June 29, 2026 Glenna Ruth (Miller) Angel, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee...