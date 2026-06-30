It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Colena Belle (Douglas) Oliver, age 89, on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky.

Born on January 21, 1937, she was the beloved daughter of the late Jess and Rose Ellen Douglas.

Colena grew up in a vibrant home as a sister to eight brothers and sisters.

She was the devoted wife of the late Kenneth Gene Oliver, the loving mother of Connie (Oliver) Baird, and the proud grandmother of Chris Baird. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.

A member of Fairview Baptist Church, Colena’s faith and kindness touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A private family service to celebrate her life was held on Monday, June 29, at Douglas Cemetery.

Her family will forever hold dear the memories she leaves behind, celebrating a beautiful life lived with love. Rest in peace, Colena. You are deeply loved and missed.

To Harp Funeral Home Family: Thank you so much for the care, compassion, and professionalism you showed our family during this incredibly difficult time. Your attention to detail and gentle guidance allowed us to focus on honoring Colena without worries. We are deeply grateful for everything you did. Connie, John and Chris.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.