NBA Finals Recap: What made this year so exciting?

By John Curtis White

The NBA finals just concluded, and it was one of the most exciting finals in recent history. The New York Knicks ended up winning in 5 games to end a drought that had lasted since 1973. One reason that this year’s finals was so exciting was the fact that the Spurs led by 10 or more points in every single game. Here is my recap of the 2026 NBA finals.

First, Game 1 where the Knicks won 105-95 in San Antonio. At one point in Game 1, the Spurs were up 65-51 with 6:31 left to go in the 3rd quarter and ended up choking the game away by being outscored by 10 in the 4th quarter. In this game the Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson who had 30 points, OG Anunoby who had 17 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns who had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Even though Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds, it was still not enough to defeat the Knicks.

Next, in Game 2 the Knicks won 105-104 after being down by 12. With about 10 seconds left in the game, the score was tied at 104 and Spurs player Victor Wembanyama turned the ball over by passing it into Stephon Castle’s back. Then he fouled Jalen Brunson who made 1 out of 2 free throws giving the spurs around 2 seconds to get a shot off. Wembanyama missed the mid-range to give the Knicks the win. In this game, the Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Mikal Bridges who had 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

After that, the Spurs won Game 3 115-111 holding on to an early 12-point lead. In Game 3, with 12 seconds left, De’Aaron Fox iced the game by making a mid-range jump shot to put the Spurs up 113-108. In this game the Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama who had 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks, and De’Aaron Fox who had 12 points and 8 assists.

Next, the historic Game 4 where the Knicks won 106-107 coming back from a 29 points deficit. In Game 4, with 10 seconds left in the game, instead of running down the clock, De’Aarron Fox gets blocked by OG Anunoby. The Knicks call a time out with 5.7 seconds left. Anunoby inbounded the ball to Jalen Brunson who missed a three over the double team. Anunoby tips it in for the win! In this game, the Knicks were led by OG Anunoby who had 33 points and the game winner. Jalen Brunson had 36 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Finally, Game 5 where the Knicks came back from down 16 to win 94-90. OG Anunoby was able to ice the game with a free throw to end the Knicks drought of 53 years without a NBA championship. Jalen Brunson was named finals MVP averaging 28.4 points and 6.1 assists throughout the postseason. In Game 5 the Knicks were led by Josh Hart who had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson with an astounding 45 points.

The NBA finals have just concluded, and it was one of the more exciting finals in recent NBA history. One of the reasons that it was so exciting was that the Spurs were up by 10 or more points in every single game. Another reason that it was so exciting was that the Knicks won in 5 only games and ended a drought that had lasted 53 years.